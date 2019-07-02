Harold Ray Greenawalt

June,24, 1930 - June 26, 2019

Harold Ray Greenawalt, 89, of Boise and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society - Boise Village. Harold was born June 24, 1930, at Pocatello, Idaho, to Earl and Irene McLaren Greenawalt



He attended school in many towns as his parents moved often. Harold served in the United States Navy immediately following graduation from Jerome High School. He served aboard the USS Cocopa (ATF-101), a fleet ocean tug and traveled extensively throughout the Pacific for four years during the Korean conflict.



Harold married Mae Church on December 20, 1952. They were life-long partners raising their two daughters. Harold and Mae owned Greenawalt's Furniture store in Jerome, Idaho for many years. They moved to Boise to be near family in 2001. Harold loved the day to day operation of the business and partnership with his wife Mae. He was a wonderful husband and father. We will always remember his caring and compassion and sense of humor.

Harold was a member of Holy Apostle's Catholic Church, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the El Korah Shrine Temple. He rode with the Shrine Mini Bikers in local parades in Magic Valley. He was an avid supporter of the .

Harold is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Kerns (Kal) of McLouth, Kansas and Diana McDonagh (Mark) of Eagle, Idaho, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Boise, Idaho. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. The Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery, Boise, Idaho on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Good Samaritan Village for the loving care they provided the past four years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 2, 2019