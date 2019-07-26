|
Harold Wayne "Hal" King
1950 - 2019
Harold Wayne "Hal" King, 69, passed away unexpectedly at home due to a heart attack on July 22, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1950 in Kodiak, AK. He spent most of his childhood in Woody Island, AK where he found his love for the outdoors and nature. His uncles taught him to deep sea fish at an early age and to drive the boats. His parents perished in a boating accident when he was only 14. He and his sisters lived in an orphanage until Ernest and Rita King adopted him and his sisters a few years later. He graduated from Seward High School in 1969. He then moved to Nyssa, OR and met the love of his life, Voni Paine. They got married on August 3, 1973 in Nampa, Idaho and would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary next month.
Hal had various jobs throughout his life including police chief at the Fruitland Police Department and Coca-Cola salesman, but his biggest achievement was managing his own business for 30 years, KingCo Distributing, and was looking forward to fully retiring at the end of year. He also started his own karaoke/DJ business several years ago and enjoyed entertaining his audience singing Elvis tunes. He also competed in local Elvis impersonator contests.
There was nothing Hal enjoyed more than spending time with his family and three Yellow Labs. He also loved spending time in the mountains, fishing, boating, daily walks with Voni and their dogs to the canal bank. He enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren, revisiting Alaska, and taking trips to the Oregon Coast.
Hal was known for his boisterous laugh and quirky sense of humor. Life was never dull with "the King" around. He was always entertaining people by breaking into songs, cracking jokes and playing pranks.
He is survived by his wife Voni; daughters Lori (Jason) Saunders of Washougal, WA and Krista (Joey) Raub of Meridian, ID; three grandchildren; and three beloved Labs Mischief, Max, and Bailey. He is also survived by his sister Virgin Griffin, in Colorado. Hal is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Rob; and sisters Brenda and Maryann.
To honor Hal's memory, a donation may be made to Ani-Care Animal Shelter, 55 NE 2nd Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. Condolences may be made to Hal's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2pm at Payette First United Methodist Church, 502 N 11th Street, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 26, 2019