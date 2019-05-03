Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Brookwood Community Center 105 Old Barn Road Eagle , ID View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Harriet Wilkerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harriet Gladys Wilkerson

On May 18, 1922 in Weiser, Idaho a premature baby named for her father Harry Wells and her mother Gladys Jones Wells was delivered and coaxed to life by her paternal grandmother Lucy Wells. Four years later she was joined by her brother Glenn and then, when she was 7, by her best birthday gift ever, her sister Donna Mae. They grew up in the hills of Central Idaho (Weiser, Cambridge, Thousand Springs Valley and Pine Creek).

Harriet carried a lot of responsibility for her siblings. She often had to get herself, her brother and her sister three miles to school and back on horseback. Heavy snow might require a stay with the teacher or later in high school, at an apartment in Cambridge.

She fondly remembered the 4th of July as the best day of the year. Aunts and uncles and cousins came from all around. The children played happily and everyone enjoyed Aunt Lina's potato salad and chocolate cake, her mother's creamed peas and fried chicken, while her father cranked out gallon after gallon of homemade ice cream. The only other break from her hard work was provided by her horse and a much-loved pair of roller skates.

After graduation from Cambridge High School with special recognition for drama, Harriet took jobs at the Cambridge telephone company and general store. She caught the attention of Virgil Wilkerson, who was the older brother of her best friend, Velma. He purchased Harriet's engagement ring with prize money he had won at the Washington County Fair horse team pulling contest. She and Virgil were married on a cold, foggy January 3, 1942. Throughout their 61 years of marriage, Virgil never failed to describe Harriet as the most beautiful woman had had ever seen.

After two adventurous years of military and private life in Oregon and California, Harriet and Virgil moved to Boise to make their home in a new neighborhood on the first bench. Harriet spent time with their two daughters Virginia and Gail, home, garden and church. She was a longtime member of the Boise First Baptist working with several youth programs, and later attended the Emmett Baptist Church.

Harriet, always a perfect hostess, could grow vegetables and berries, catch a fish and turn it into a gourmet meal served on a table decorated with her own carefully tended flowers. She maintained communication with family and friends with letters elegantly penned in peacock ink. In addition, she sold Avon for 24 years adding her customers' families to her own circle of love. Her work paid for her daughters' music and dance lessons. An accomplished seamstress, she made their beautiful costumes, meticulously adding hundreds of hand sewn sequins.

During her entire life, Harriet had a special skill for choosing or making the right gift for everyone. Her family has whole collections of these thoughtful gifts, each a demonstration of her creativity and love. Since one's legacy is created by what one does for others, Harriet established a rich, lifetime legacy with generosity, courage, and grace.

After her children left home, Harriet helped Virgil's dream of owning his own machine shop come true. She was the parts gal, go-fer, bookkeeper, bill collector, and maintenance staff for Virg's Engine Machine on Fairview in Boise. Weekends often involved camping expeditions to the Idaho mountains with friends and family. Their granddaughter has many happy memories of time spent with them both at the shop and camping.

Harriet and Virgil retired to Emmett in 1977 and spent summers in Idaho and winters in Arizona until 1993. In Arizona Virgil learned desert golf and jewelry-making and Harriet pursued sewing and handicrafts. They made lasting friendships wherever they went.

In 2004 Harriet moved to Eagle to be near her daughters and three grandchildren. Subsequently she had several moves to new homes and never complained. She explained that she could be at home anywhere, and it was true! Harriet saw beauty everywhere. Her most frequent admonition to her daughters was "Look at the scenery!" She passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14 in a local care facility. Her family wishes to thank all the caregivers who have tenderly and generously cared for her and her family over the years.

Harriet was predeceased by her parents Gladys and Harry Wells, stepmother Rosalie Eldredge Wells, brother Glenn Wells, sister Donna Mae (Penny) Wright, and her husband Virgil.

She is survived by her daughters Virginia Hovde (Dean), Gail Wingate (Morris), and grandchildren Kim Wingate (Rafe), Mark Hovde (Jessica), Jay Hovde (Nia), two great-grandchildren Gemma and Rowan

Hovde, and 12 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to

*Idaho State Library Talking Book Service (TBS)

325 W State Street

*Idaho State Library Talking Book Service (TBS)
325 W State Street
Boise, ID 83702