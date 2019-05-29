Harriet May

September 18, 1934 - May 3, 2019

Harriet (Chadnow) May, 84, passed peacefully in the loving company of family on May 3, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held June 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel Synagogue, 11 N. Latah Street in Boise, Idaho. Please wear something Yellow or something with her favorite animal, a Hummingbird. Yamakas may be worn by all genders. California services will be held at the Oak Park Community Center, 1000 N. Kanan Rd, Oak Park, California at 2:00 p.m. Harriet was born on September 18, 1934, to Mildred and Sam Chadnow in Brooklyn, N.Y. She married James Lewis May on December 11, 1954, in Los Angeles, CA. Harriet & Jim lived in Thousand Oaks, CA for 47 years and moved to Idaho in 2012 to be closer to family. Harriet was dedicated to her family, friends and an accomplished cook. When entertaining, Harriet would strive for perfection and often hit her mark to the satisfaction of all lucky enough to be her guest. She was a natural in the kitchen as often proven by her talented baking and cooking skills. She made food look like art long before the concept was popularized by Julia Child or "The Galloping Gourmet." Harriet put her personal career aspirations of being a professional singer on hold to focus on raising her two loving children, Dayle and Jody. When her children were young, Harriet had an informal business where she became known as the Bow Lady. She made gorgeous beautiful one-of-a-kind bows for gifts for all occasions. As her homemaking role gradually lessened, she worked as an office manager and bookkeeper. After her children moved into adulthood, Harriet showed her skills as a marketer selling jewelry at events she and friends hosted. In her later years, she worked part-time for JD Power as a coder for automobile customer satisfaction surveys. Harriet placed a high value on integrity and hard work as can be attested by many dear longtime friends. She made friends where ever she would go. One of her favorite activities was hosting parties and going out lunch for Dim Sum or Sushi with her dear friends. She is survived by her husband, James May; children, Dayle May and Jody May-Chang (Maria); younger brother, Mitchell Chadnow (Connie) ; grandson, Cody May; and nieces; Deborah Epperson, Marcie Edmonds, and Sheryl Senet. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation in Harriet's name to one of her favorite charities: The , American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho or the Southern Poverty Law Center. Published in Idaho Statesman from May 29 to June 2, 2019