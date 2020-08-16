Harriet was one of the sweetest, kindest and most gracious women I've known. She always had a smile on her face and an interesting story to tell. When you spoke to her, she was always engaged and actively listened. Her thoughtfulness and kindness to others made people feel special and loved. I met her at Brookdale when my mom, Elsa, lived there. Mom adored Harriet from the moment she met her. One of the friendliest people there, I quickly began to see all her wonderful traits. It was an honor to have known her. I read the beautiful tribute Chris wrote. My heart aches that she died of COVID. We were, and still are with her in spirit. I hope Harriet and my mom are having a glass of wine together and laughing their heads off. Godspeed.

Sheila Woodward

Friend