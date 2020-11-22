Harrison W. Rhodes

May 28, 1930 - November 10, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Harrison W. Rhodes passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 in Boise, Idaho at the age of 90. He will be happy to join our mom, Kay Rhodes, whom he missed every day since her death.

Harrison (Harry) was born May 28, 1930 in Morrin, Alberta, Canada to Roy and Chlora (Metzger) Rhodes. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. After 12 years in Canada, the family moved to Oroville, Washington to grow apples. He graduated from Oroville High School where he met Eva Kay Purdey. They married in March 1951. In 1952 he joined the Border Patrol and later the Immigration and Naturalization Service, where he worked for 33 years. During that time, they had 4 children in 4 different states as they moved around the borders of the United States for his job. In 1970, they moved to Boise, back in the northwest that they loved to be closer to family.

Harry loved sports and the outdoors. He spent his years fishing, hunting, and canoeing with his family and friends. He rode motorcycles and bicycles, cruised the Boise Greenbelt on roller blades, hiked dozens of Idaho mountain trails, and was always up for a road trip, especially if he got to stop for diner food. He was an enthusiastic Boise State Broncos fan, attending many seasons of basketball. He planted trees wherever we lived and hated to remove any plant, no matter how overgrown it might be. He waged a vigorous war against the squirrels, who persisted in chewing the apples on his trees. When he wasn't outdoors, he might be found dancing up a storm with Mom, playing ping pong with family and friends, watching golf, or relaxing with one of his many dachshunds. He was an active member of the Mountain View Church of the Brethren. Towards the later part of his life, when the great outdoors was not an option, he focused on the indoor sport of food! A piece of pie (cherry, apple, or lemon meringue), Mexican food (hot!), barbeque, or anything with gravy made him a happy man! Especially if he was at the table surrounded by his family and friends.

He will be missed immensely by his entire family. He is survived by his children, Pam Everett of Bonney Lake, WA; Glenna Rhodes of Portland, OR; Harrison W Rhodes, Jr. of Boise, Jill Quinn of Boise and grandchildren Morgan Lundquist of Portland, OR; Kinsey Lundquist of Charlotte, NC; Katrina Everett Terada of Auburn, WA, Kyle Rhodes of Scottsdale, AZ; and Keaton and Carson Quinn of Boise. He is also survived by 3 great-grandsons, Jyler and Rysic Terada of Auburn, WA, and Wyatt Wathen of Portland, OR. Funeral home: Bowman's Funeral Parlor, Garden City, ID





