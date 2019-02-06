Services Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel 415 12th Avenue South Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 442-8171 Memorial service 11:00 AM Nampa Civic Center Resources More Obituaries for Harry Bass Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Richard "Dick" Bass

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harry Richard "Dick" Bass

Nov. 16, 1933 - Jan. 30, 2019

On Wednesday, January 30 2019, One of the Last True Cowboys, Harry Richard "Dick" Bass, passed away at the age of 85.

Dick was born on November 16, 1933 in Caldwell, Idaho to Jonas and Launa Bass. He had one sister, JoAnn, born after him. Graduated from Nampa High School. He then entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Dad was a true patriot in every sense of the word and served his country with pride up until his last day. He instilled this in his family on a regular basis, one of which was by supplying "Old Glory" to them and properly retiring those he replaced.

On October 15, 1965 he married his "Sweetheart", the one and only love of his life, Karen Owen and her three boys, Mike, Jim and Bob. They then made their lives together ranching in Reynolds Creek on the ZX Ranch. His boys treasure all of these memories with their Dad. Dick was a true western cowboy and Steward of the land who endlessly championed and fought for the ranching industry and way of life. The term "he never met a stranger" is known by every person he ever met, or even shared an elevator with.

"Good Ole Dick Bass" was one hell of a Cowboy, in every sense of the word. He was out riding "Girly" right up until two days before his passing. He wore many more hats during his life including 18 years serving as Commissioner of Owyhee County, 8 of those years as Chairman. Dick and Karen were lifetime members of the Owyhee Cattlemen's Association, he serving as President in 1971. He was a committed and active proud member of the Nampa Elk's Lodge #1389. He could be found there almost on a daily basis lending support and a helping hand. Dad has a passion for his community and showed that in many ways; one of those was picking up trash along the roadside and on horseback out on the trails. He appreciated the encouraging honking horns as people passed by.

After retiring from ranching, he and Karen moved to Homedale, Idaho and then to Nampa, Idaho. He was an avid Owyhee County history buff. He and his horse, "Girly" spent many hours exploring the trails together and often with fellow riders. The last few years he was intrigued with the Oregon trail, taking his horse on all day rides by himself; finding old graves and artifacts that when he was ranching he did not have the time to do.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, JoAnn Brogan, and his beloved wife, Karen. He is survived by his three sons, Mike and Sue Bass (grandchildren: Zane (Carrie) Bass, Zach (Tiffany) Bass, Sarah (Clint) Seymour), Jim and Debbie Bass (grandson Casey and Harmony Ryska) and Bob and Deana Bass (grandchildren: Sammie (Beau) Bolinder, Wade Bass and fiancée Abigail Watkins, Annie Bass); great grand children Aspen, Acacia, Bella and Addy Ryska, Clayton and Gracie Seymour, Cadence and Reese Bass, Alison, Nicole and Beau Bass and Charlotte and baby boy Bolinder (due April 2019).

We, the ones that were closest to him, were truly honored to call him Father, friend. If you were one of the many lucky ones to have known him, you know that he was a special person that was larger than life… he will be sorely missed by all. We all know that Dad is with his true love, Karen, and in his words, "riding for the JC Ranch in Heaven".

Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, where an online guestbook is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, all invited to brunch afterwards Memorial Donations may be made to: Nampa Elk's Lodge #1389, 1116 1st St. S., Nampa, ID 83651 Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries