Harry Robert (Bob) Kline

1933-2020

Harry Robert (Bob) Kline

Was born in Marion County, Kansas September 18, 1933 and died on

June 24,2020. He was one of four siblings born to Harry R. and Georgia E. (Williams) Kline.

He spent his growing up years on a farm northwest of Marion, Kansas and attended elementary school at Clark District 38, which was a one room country school and he was the only one in his class. He then attended Marion High School where he had 32 classmates and was active in sports and various school organizations. Following graduation in 1951 he served in the U.S. Army for two years spending most of that time in Korea with the Fifth Regimental Combat Team. Upon completion of his military obligation he attended Emporia State University where he earned a BS degree (Some said that was quite appropriate.).

Upon graduation he was employed by The Travelers Insurance Co. in Kansas City, and Boise, ID and served in various sales and management positions. Then it was off to Garrett Freight Lines in Boise for the next 19 years where he served in sales and other supervisory positions. Upon the demise of GFL he was employed by Idaho Fish and Game as the reservist coordinator in Region 3. Along with Volunteer Coordinator Mary Dudley and hundreds of volunteers a program of great magnitude was created and completed numerous projects dedicated to improving the many phases of habitat in outdoor Idaho.

Bob volunteered for several organizations through the years but found his service in Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue to be the most gratifying. He served as president for 12 years and rescue coordinator for 5 years.

In 1958 he married Mary Ann Fulton which later ended in divorce. Born to this marriage were Kelly Louise (Brian Gowan), Harry Robert, Jr. (Barbara), Bradley Roger (Joan), and Sharon Kristine (Ron Hadley). There are 12 grandchildren: Nate Hadley, Erynn Hadley Buchanan, Garrett Kline, Blair Gowan, Jason Kline, Hailey Gowan, Rachelle Kline, Hugh Kline, Kathryn Hadley, Grant Kline, Andrew Kline,

Mattie Kline and three great-grandchildren; Jay Buchanan, Ben Buchanan, Peter Hadley.

In 1992 Bob and June Lee were married and lived happily in their log home in Garden Valley, ID for 25 years before returning to the Boise area in 2017.

Final resting place is the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise, ID.

In lieu of flowers Bob requested that donations be made to Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit, Inc., Boise, Idaho. This is a tax-deductible contribution.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store