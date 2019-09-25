|
|
Harry Scott Erskine
1948 - 2019
Je Pense Plus
Harry Scott Erskine, 71, passed away at home in Boise on 9-19-19, succumbing to two deadly lung diseases (SCLC and IPF), one of which was surprisingly not caused by cigarette smoke.
The Erskine family motto summed up his life: Je Pense Plus – "I think more". Scott was a self-taught man who prided himself on being able to learn whatever he needed to, in order to accomplish whatever he wanted to. Always curious, fascinated with the concept of a Renaissance man, knowing a little bit about everything, he was willing to take on any project, and successfully completed most of them.
He was born in Salt Lake City on July 21, 1948, to Harry Erskine Jr and Donna Jean (Shirley May Riddle) Erskine. He grew up in the Rose Park neighborhood, a tight-knit community near downtown Salt Lake. He colluded with his older sister Sandy to torment their parents, who always thought they were smarter than the kids.
He attended Bachman Elementary, Glendale Junior High, and West High School (fondly referred to as Ghetto Tech), before briefly attending Utah State University, where he met Linda Smith while dragging State Street with friends. They were married in October 1968 and they had three wonderful children, whom they kept, even after they divorced in 1998.
After kicking around the University of Utah for a couple of years, he joined the 19th Special Forces Army National Guard and served for seven years.
Scott got started in his long career in electronics manufacturing with Telemation in Salt Lake in 1968, and relocated to Boise in 1973 to start with Preco as a design engineer. In 1975 Preco hired a new CEO who became his mentor, Jack Robertson. Not unlike the cable TV technician in "Independence Day", he finally had his chance to show people how smart he really was, but without having to save the earth. He spent many years as a jack-of-all trades at Preco, earning a patent for the company and contributing variously as Quality Control Manager, Chief Engineer, Operations Manager, IT and Admin Director, and Technical Director at SCP, a sister company. Later in his career he worked for Albertsons/Supervalu as a Business Systems Analyst, supporting software development.
Scott married Kate O'Neall in 2001, and they enjoyed many travels together, traipsing around the world. He was actively involved with the South West Idaho Sports Car club as President and newsletter editor and with car trips around the northwest.
He wasn't afraid to tackle any home building/maintenance project. He completely rewired the family cabin, designed a second story for his home, helped build it, retiled several bathrooms, laid hardwood floors, and built a fish pond with a stream and waterfall. He was notorious for dreary poetry, portrait drawings, word play, and cooking family dinner. He loved to sing, and entertained his traveling companions with tunes appropriate to the event; he enjoyed drawing and painting with pastels; and was a very good chef, providing many happy meals for family and friends. He ran for the Idaho House seat 21A twice, as a Democrat in a heavily Republican district, willing to tilt against windmills if called to the task. Science nerd to his final days, he loved World Science Festival and Star Trek: Voyager. He cried easily at movies but faced death with steely eyed strength, a firm believer that life is a big chemistry experiment.
Scott is survived by his wife, Kathlyn O'Neall; his sister Sandy (Lee) Stroud of Hurricane, Utah; three children: LiAnna Kay (Bryan Carl) Littrell of Boise; Robertson Scott (Julie Kathleen) Erskine of San Francisco; Heather Ann (Joshua Cody) Ray of Boise; and six grandchildren: Sophia Anne Rabbanian, Dylan Elaine Littrell, Isabel Kathleen Erskine, Eamonn Joseph Erskine, Afton Lee Ray and Scott Alan Ray.
Burial of his ashes with a graveside service will occur on October 19 at 11:30 am in Pioneer Cemetery, 460 E Warm Springs Ave, Boise, with a celebration of life and luncheon following at Zee's Rooftop Cafe, CW Moore Plaza, 250 S. 5th Street, Boise. Suggested attire: Scottish kilt or Hawaiian shirt.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019