Loux, Harvey W., 95, of Boise, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in a Boise Rehab Facility. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A committal service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in the Spring of 2021.



