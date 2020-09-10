1/1
Hazel Marie Tomer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Marie Tomer
September 14, 1929 - August 27, 2020
Hazel Tomer, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born to Leonard and Mattie Schell on September 14, 1929 in Nampa.
She had many jobs throughout her life. She did agricultural work in the fields, worked at an ice cream shop, did clerical work for an accountant, worked at the Idaho State School and Hospital, Simplot's, Lashers Boulevard Nursing Home, and finally retired at Nampa School District #131.
She enjoyed talking to people and was genuinely interested in their lives and families. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and traveling as long as she was able to.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Tomer; and brother, Norman Schell. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Mello of Marysville, CA; son, Jim Tomer of Anchorage and Nampa; Jim's three children: Tim, Teresa, and Danielle; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Schell and his wife, Sandy, and Norman's wife, VeYonne.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14th at 1:00 P.M. at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th Street North in Nampa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Idaho Public Television. Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kohlerlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved