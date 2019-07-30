|
Heather Mae Atkinson
1974 ~ 2019
Heather Mae Atkinson, of Boise, passed away July 25, 2019. Heather was born February 16, 1974 to Vicki and James Randy Atkinson. Randy remembers that rainy Saturday with joy in his heart, at the birth of his beautiful daughter.
Heather attended Boise schools and after she located to Baker City, Oregon, she loyally managed the Albertson's Butcher Block and worked in accounting during her years there.
Always ready for camping and fishing outings, Heather loved the outdoors and animals. One of her fondest memories was trailering a Harley Davidson to the Sturgis, S. Dakota Motorcycle Rally.
Heather was a fabulous cook and her smile would light up the room, especially when she was being witty with her contagious laughter. Claiming she could not carry a tune, she loved, nonetheless, to sing away, cracking up her friends and her daughters, bringing them joy and bliss.
Thinking of the other person first, Heather had so much love and caring in her heart. She was always there for her loved ones showing strength and patience, projecting happiness, bringing peace and harmony, defusing even the most complicated situations.
Heather never got over the loss of her dear brother, Justin in 1997. She lamented that terrible tragedy of a young life cut short, leaving her mourning the loss of her soul mate.
Heather was preceded in death by her grandparents, Golden William and Edythe Matilda Atkinson, Robert Hutchings and Lilia Mae Shimonek; and her dearest brother, James Justin Atkinson.
Heather is survived by her four lovely daughters: Bailey Lynn Bird (24), Lillie A. Atkinson (20), Gracie Miramontes (18), Lucie Miramontes (14), her parents: James Randy Atkinson and stepmother; Rheta Clingan, Vicki Hutchings Alexander and stepfather Russ Alexander; her brothers: William C. Atkinson, Brandon L. Johnson, Trevor Alexander; sisters: Krista G. Atkinson, Lynsey Hansen and Lillie A. Atkinson.
Public Viewing at Summers Funeral Home ~ Boise Chapel 1205 W. Bannock Street, Boise Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 4pm-6pm.
"May Heather's precious spirit blossom the Heavens." GW Atkinson
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 30, 2019