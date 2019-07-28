|
Heather Lynn Biaggne
1970 ~ 2019
Heather Lynn Biaggne, 49, Denver, Colorado, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Denver General Hospital after a brief illness, with her father and mother, Russell and Marie Biaggne, at her side.
Heather was born April 10, 1970 at Coronado Hospital, Coronado, California. Right away her parents knew that she was not an ordinary baby girl. Though an infant, you knew exactly what she wanted and why she wanted it. Her demanding nature only refined as she grew older. At age 12, she was an accomplished horse rider and was a member of Eh-Capa, a precision riding group that performed at most of the major rodeos throughout the west. She was a member of this team until she graduated from Boise High School in 1988 with a 4.0 grade average. Other than her working with her horse, she delighted mostly in beating her older brother's football buddies in arm wrestling if she wasn't riding trails with her father. After high school, Heather attended the University of Idaho where she pledged at the Delta Gamma Sorority. After her first year of college she decided to take a year off and backpack through Europe. Upon returning, she transferred to Boise State University obtaining a BA degree in Business Finance. She then attended Denver University graduating with a Paralegal Degree. She finished her education with an MBA from Saint Regis University in Denver, Colorado graduating with honors in International Finance. Each of these degrees she obtained while working full-time.
Heather's working career included working with several law firms as a paralegal in various types of business transactions, IPO's and complicated contracts. Heather was not easy to ignore as she would arrive to work, dressed for battle in one of the "tall" buildings in downtown Denver trying to park her 2500 Chevy 4X4 pickup truck in one of the parking garages designed for compact cars. She could also disarm anyone with her beautiful smile that would light up any room, and it usually didn't take long for her to be engaged in a healthy discussion with someone about an endangered animal species, the plight of the coral reefs of the world, women's rights or perhaps anything else one could argue about. Debating anything with Heather was difficult. Most people were simply outmatched. No wonder she won numerous awards in competitive debate in high school.
Heather spent her spare time riding her horse or training one of her dogs; she loved gardening and never passed up a chance to raft some wild river. The Middle Fork of the Salmon was her favorite. Most of her friends considered her to be one of the most generous persons that they ever knew. She would do anything she could to help someone.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, paternal grandmother, two aunts and a cousin. Heather is survived by her parents, her two brothers, Russ, Tony and their wives Laurie and Kathee, three nephews, one niece and numerous extended family members. A celebration Mass will be given at St. John's Cathedral, Boise, at 10:00 a.m. August 3rd with a Memorial luncheon at Kristin Armstrong Park, shelter Sweetgum #4, 500 S Walnut St, Boise 83712, afterward. Heather's friends and family meant the world to her and we know she would like everyone to party with her. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor can be made to Horse Rescue Idaho, Inc., Meridian, Idaho. Heather's ashes will be interred at a private family service in the Hagerman Valley Cemetery on August 4th. Remembrances may be left for Heather's family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 28, 2019