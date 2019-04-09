Heidi L. Maple

Heidi Lott Maple, 44, of Vancouver, Washington entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Lowman, Idaho. She was born on March 12, 1975 in American Falls, Idaho to parents Rena Jo Hunt and Steven Lott. Heidi was a baptized member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a very spiritual person. She always found her greatest peace and strength in nature, hiking in the forests and mountains of Idaho.

Heidi began her education at American Falls High School and pursued further studies with great determination. She graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and was invited to become a member of Psh Chi, a National Honor Society of Psychology. She continued her education by obtaining her Masters of Social Work at Northwest Nazarene University, graduating with honors.

Heidi was the beloved wife of Paul Maple whom she married on May 25, 2013 in Boise, Idaho. She loved hiking and traveling with her husband, exploring new places, and enjoying quiet Sunday mornings with coffee. Heidi was also a dedicated mother, raising three wonderful sons; Tyson, Beau, and Garrett. They were the loves of her life and she treasured and spoke often of the camping trips, fishing, and sporting events they shared together.

Heidi was a true western girl who loved her family, country music, and dancing with her friends. She also earned a reputation as a dedicated and tireless worker in all of her endeavors. Heidi was an Officer with the American Falls and Meridian Police Departments and was an Idaho POST Certified Instructor. She later became a case manager for support and abuse groups and was a Clinical Therapist with the Idaho Department of Corrections. Heidi always admired and supported veterans and volunteered her time to the Wyakin Foundation, an organization aiding injured veterans' transition from the military to the civilian workplace.

Heidi is survived by her parents Rena Jo Dhalke and Steven Lott; husband Paul Maple; sons Tyson Burgemeister, Beau Burgemeister, and Garrett Burgemeister; brothers Cody Lott and family, Shane Lott and family, Troy Lott and family, Kyle Lott and family, and Lance Lott and family.

Private family services for Heidi will be held under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. A Celebration of Life gathering for Heidi will be held at the Water's Edge Event Center in Eagle, ID on Saturday, April 13th from 4 to 6 pm and all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wyakin Foundation, www.wyakin.org.

