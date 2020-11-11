Helen Afton Garoutte

1911-2020

Helen Afton Garoutte, 108, died on October 27th, 2020 at home. Helen (known to everyone as GMa) experienced a peaceful passing while she was doing what she loved most, working outside raking leaves and beautifying her own homestead property. Helen lived a long happy life until the very end.

Helen was born on 11/11/1911, to Earl and Clara Afton, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of two girls. As a young girl, she would spend most of her time at Orville Jackson Drug Store in Eagle, Idaho, sitting at the counter and eating ice cream with her younger sister, "Buddy." Helen graduated from Eagle High School, where she was the oldest living alumni, prior to her death. After graduating high school, she attended Walla Walla University, where she played catcher for the boys baseball team. It was at Walla Walla that she met and married Dale Byron Garoutte (5/17/1896 - 12/30/1986), and later had two children, Norman "Shorty" Garoutte (deceased), and Clarice Emiley. After graduation, she attended The College of Idaho, where she continued her studies and earned her Master's Degree in Library Science. Helen went on to teach English, Journalism, and Home Economics at Notus High School, as well as serving as the girl's basketball coach. Upon leaving Notus, she worked as the kids' librarian at Boise Public Library, and started the first Kids' Early Reading Program. Helen retired at 75, after working at the library for 26 years.

Helen is affectionately remembered for her love of reading, completing puzzles, playing cards and board games, gardening, and her never-ending love for her family. She would travel any chance she could get, whether it be for concerts, cruises, or camping in the backcountry. She was a vivacious spirit well into her older years. She participated in a bowling league until she was 104, passed her driving test when she was 100, enjoyed river rafting into her early 100's, served as a conservationist, and was a lifetime member of the Western Riding Club since 1951. Helen passed two weeks before her 109th birthday, and was looking forward to travel and family for the holidays.

Helen is preceded in death by her sister "Buddy" Board, step-mother Mable, husband Dale Garoutte, son Command Master Chief (Navy) Shorty Garoutte, and grandson Kenny Garoutte. Her legacy lives on through her daughter Clarice Emiley, her grandchildren (Bryan Garoutte, Michael Garoutte, David Miner, Stacey Swiger, Belynda Chamberlain, and Cory Miner), her eighteen great grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and her two great-great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be forwarded to the Boise Public Library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store