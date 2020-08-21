Helen C. Lopez;aka Alden

11/9/1945-8/19/2020

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend had to leave us today. Surviving are her daughters, Sheila (Kenny); Melissa (Jim), six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; her brother, John; sisters Janice and Dianne. She liked various puzzles, to include jigsaw puzzles. You truly will be missed and will be in our hearts forever. Viewing August 26th 6pm Haren-Wood Chapel 2543 SW 4th, Ontario; Graveside service August 27th 10:30am Park View Cemetery, 3600 Hwy 30 W, New Plymouth



