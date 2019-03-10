Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Dry Creek Cemetery Memorial service 11:30 AM Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Helen Carruthers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Carruthers

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Helen Jane Shelton Carruthers

1923-2019

Helen Jane Shelton Carruthers, 95, passed away peacefully in her own bed surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2019. Helen was born December 16, 1923, on the farm in Star, Idaho. She was the eighth child in a family of nine children, all pitching in on this farm with her Mother, Etta Shelton and Father, Clarence Shelton. Helen went to school for 12 years in Star where she graduated. She was an outstanding athlete playing a power forward on the women's basketball team.

After high school, Helen went to work for Mountain States Telephone Company where she worked for seven years. While working at the telephone company in the Plant Department, she met a handsome technician, Harry (Skip) Carruthers and this initial attraction turned into a long and loving marriage that lasted 72 years.

Helen was a feisty lady her entire life. She loved generously and enjoyed a good time. She lived for outdoor activities. One of those was to play softball as catcher on the women's Idaho Statesman fast pitch baseball team. She was a regular on the bowling allies for many years, often rolling 200 plus games and serving in league management. Harry and Helen fished, hunted, and camped throughout the summers. In 1952, Helen and Harry built their own home on ten acres just off an unpaved Overland Road in Boise. They built their home while Helen was pregnant with their daughter Vickie, who was born in 1953.

Helen took charge of the ten-acre farm and raised Vickie with love and devotion. She trained Vickie to care for all of the farm animals and help bring in the hay bales every cutting. The three of them continued to camp on weekends, traveling throughout Idaho to places they hadn't seen before. Helen preferred being outdoors than indoors, and was always ready to go to high school football and basketball games to watch their Vickie lead the Borah drill team.

In 1972, Helen embarked on an enterprise of her own, Helen Carruthers Photography, taking school and special-event pictures. She continued her photography business for over twenty years. Throughout her later life she would be remembered by those grown children and married couples for whom she had captured on film many years before. She loved working and visiting with young people when she worked and helping out with her daughter's activities. Helen and Harry served proudly as joint Presidents of the Idaho State PTA. Helen was a generous woman supporting young people in their activities, and many of those less fortunate than she with what she could provide.

When Harry retired in 1982, Helen also hung up her camera, and they began to travel to different continents, as well as all the western states in their motorhome. They loved New Zealand. Harry and Helen, together, built a cabin in the round at Terrace Lakes in Garden Valley which brought over 50 years of joy and fun-filled activity. They golfed regularly, snowmobiled through the surrounding mountains, and engaged in the weekend society of their recreational community. Helen knew everyone by name, and of course, all of the scuttlebutt on each. She was loved and enjoyed by all.

Harry and Helen continued to enjoy motorhome traveling to all of Utah to visit Mike and Vickie in Salt Lake City. Helen was always supportive to take the roads that went through gambling towns (she loved those slots!).

The last 18 years Helen and Harry enjoyed their cottage on Mike and Vickie's property. Gardening, mowing the lawn and watching the birds out her window until her failing health kept her indoors most of the time. Then watching sports (especially the Boise State Broncos) activities on TV with "her" Angie became her favorite past time.

She and Harry had a wonderful life together. Helen loved life and life loved her right back. She always said she was lucky and wouldn't have changed a thing. A life well lived, Mom.

Helen is survived by her husband, Harry (Skip) Carruthers, her daughter Vickie and her husband Mike Chaney of Meridian, Grand Children Michael Chaney (Chrissy) of Chicago, Illinois, and Anne Delorier (Chris) Westport, Connecticut. She has six Great Grand Children Jack, Ryan, and Colin Chaney and Mason, Miles, and Ellie Delorier. Special Cousins, Dale Robbins and Maggi Krauss always there. Numerous nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, siblings: Correnne Caldwell, Dorothy King, Mildred "Millie" Jenkins, Stanley, Howard, Harold, and Norman "Buzz" Shelton.

A special thank you to Cody and Katie of Keystone Hospice who gave her great care and joy the minute they walked into her home. In the spirit of helping others, memorials may be made to:

MISTI (c/o St. Luke's Health Foundation, 190 E. Bannock, Boise, ID 83712) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho (101 E. Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, Idaho, 83712).

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held prior at 10 a.m. at Dry Creek Cemetery.

Viewing will be held at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries