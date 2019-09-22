|
|
Helen Elaine Neher (Weeks)
3/6/1947 - 9/13/2019
Born in Caldwell ID, to Margret and Ingle Weeks, where she was raised. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1965 and then attended the University of Idaho and BSU. Helen was always very active in school functions, belonging to several clubs including Drama and Choir. She went on after school to be a candy striper at the Caldwell hospital. She was also a member of Jobs Daughters Bethel 38 and Girl Scouts, attending The Senior Girl Scout Roundup at Farragut State Park in 1965.
Helen was an active member of many clubs including the Vancouver Doll Club and Good Bears of the World. Helen had a very giving heart, bringing joy to all who she came in contact with. One of Helen's greatest joys was giving as many bears as possible to children in various hospitals in the Portland Vancouver area. Helen threw yearly Victorian tea parties for young girls teaching rules of etiquette for a proper party at the Vancouver library. Helen was always the life of any party and could pull together a themed party, complete with decorations and party favors, at the drop of a hat. (She also loved flamboyant hats.)
The ultimate joy came into her life when her son Detrich Tietjen was born in Oct 1969. Helen met the love of her life, Charles (Chazz) Neher at asparagus time in 1973. After taking a short vacation with Chazz, Helen, and Chazz were married in the BSU Chapel on August 1973 and had just celebrated their 46th anniversary. Helen was a loving mother and her son remembers she always delighted singing with her beautiful voice in church wherever she lived.
Helen absolutely loved Christmas; often having several Christmas trees throughout the house with each tree having its own theme and exquisitely decorated. In addition to all of her other decorations found throughout the house, it was a true winter and Christmas wonderland that surpassed any department store displays.
Helen was the consummate shopper, always looking for and finding the best bargains and getting the best buys others often missed. Perhaps one of her greatest finds was during the closing of Nordstrom's store in Portland; she asked about the solid oak hardwood floor and was told by the manager if you can get it up you can have it. She did, and completely floored her home and those of many others as well. Helen always looked forward to and attended all the Meier and Frank warehouse sales until their closure, a very sad day for her and many others.
After Chazz retired they had many travel adventures including multiple trips to Disney World, an African safari, a cruise in Fiji, and multiple river cruises in Europe. They were also members of the Good Sam Club traveling to many locations.
Helen was preceded in death by a young brother Robert, her sister Dorothy (Doro) and her nephew Scott in addition to her parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband and son as well as a sister and brother and many nieces and nephews and beloved family members and friends. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 2:00 PM on October 22nd at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 11655 McMillan Rd, Boise, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donate to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019