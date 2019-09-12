|
|
Helen Mae Fuhriman
May 28, 1947–September 5, 2019
Helen's life began May 28, 1947 to John and Hazel Joines in Emmett, Idaho. Helen grew up and attended school in Emmett, and later graduated with a degree from the University of Idaho. She eventually moved to Boise, Idaho where she met Lewis Fuhriman, and the two wed in a small ceremony on August 4, 1971. Helen went to work for the IRS for several years. Daughter, Sarah was born in 1976 and son, Mike was born in 1978. Helen was extremely active in both kids' lives, from volunteering on sports teams, to leading a Girl Scout troop. Helen found great joy in the world of Girl Scouting. She was very active in the Silver Sage Girl Scout Council, and showed off her cooking skills as a camp cook at several larger Girl Scout regional gatherings.
She was a great leader, and loved Girl Scouts dearly. Years after leaving the IRS, Helen went to work for the Boise School District, first as a playground duty officer, then as an elementary librarian. She eventually moved on to work at a school district office as a Library and Media Assistant. She loved working with all her friends at the "bomb shelter," and created many life-long friends who she would still get together with for coffee, well into her retirement years.
Helen was an amazing grandmother, who doted on her grandchildren and helped to raise them throughout the years. Helen always had a deep love of family, cooking, gardening, animals, and her community. We will always remember her as one to always help another and to always tell it as it was! Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lew Fuhriman, and granddaughter Summer. She is survived by her brother, John Joines, daughter Sarah Uttenreuther (Bill), son Michael Fuhriman, granddaughter Kamille Hocking, grandson Gabriel Hocking, and granddaughter Angela Hocking.
A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on September 14, 2019, from 11am to 1pm. A Celebration of Life will be held in a few weeks. Please send a message to [email protected], if you would like more information. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Helen, please contact Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, 8948 W. Barnes St., Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019