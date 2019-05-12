|
|
Helen Gourley Wasson
July 28, 1924 - May 1, 2019
Helen G. Wasson, formerly of Ontario, Hagerman, Emmett, and Boise has passed away in Seward, Alaska at the age of 94 from heart failure. She had an extraordinary ordinary life which began in the Ozarks during the Depression and ended in Alaska. She is survived by one brother, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 17 3:00 pm at Resurrection Lutheran in Seward, Alaska.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 12, 2019