Helen Marjorie Irwin

1944 ~ 2019

Helen Irwin passed away February 17, 2019, while in hospice care in Boise, ID, after a sudden illness. She was surrounded with love from her family as she peacefully moved forward from her journey of life on earth. She was born on September 21, 1944, in Grimsby, England, to Jess Butcher and Marjorie McCann Butcher. In her 74 years on this Earth, Helen's passion for life could be felt by those around her. She was the best example of unconditional love. For all she came in contact with, she saw their value in being just who they were. She had a great wit and sense of humor. Rarely did she have a conversation without a smile or a laugh. She was a loyal friend and our most precious Mother, Mum, Gramma and Great-Gramma Helen.

Helen moved to Boise in 1974. She decided then that Boise was where she would place her roots. Even though she left Boise for a few years, she happily returned to create a life she loved. She worked in the insurance industry her entire career. For the past 18 ½ years, Helen was with Moreton & Company, retiring in 2018. She embraced her coworkers as family and considered herself most fortunate to spend her days with them.

Helen loved playing tennis! She was an active member at the Boise Racquet & Swim Club for over 40 years and a member of the USTA. She was a Past President of Boise Little Theater and acted in and directed many of their productions. She was the Vice President of the Phi Delta Theater Group. She was an amazing friend who recognized the talents of others and spoke of their achievements before her own. Her most cherished experiences were her many adventures and travels with her dearest friends and family. She loved going to the movies, the theater, restaurants and events in her community.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter Jenny. She is survived by her brother Franklin, her children Monica, Beck and Andrew, 3 grandchildren Kimber, Nicole and J. Brandon, and 7 great-grandchildren Chayse, Jonas, Alexa, Berlin, Zayde, Alison and Samuel. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019