|
|
Helen Joyce Russell-Sokol
Helen Joyce Russell-Sokol of Boise passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020.
She was born in Ontario , Oregon, July 29, 1929 to George and Vena Russell of Vale Oregon. She was raised on the Russell Land and Livestock Ranch, Vale Oregon
Educated in Vale and Link's Business College in Boise. After ten years in Boise, she moved to Portland, Oregon where she was a medical office manager. She also taught at Mt Hood Community College. She went on to be the owner/operator of Bove' Interiors. In 1971 she married F. Donald Sokol. They made their home at the Oxbow Ranch in Prairie City, Oregon. Later moving to the Napa Valley California where they purchased vineyards. After divorcing in 1974, and a short stay in California, Helen moved to Boise in 1982 to care for her parents in Vale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers William & Richard. Niece: Linda Russell-Wilson. She is survived by nephews: Daniel Russell of Boise, Idaho, Steven Russell of Harper Oregon, Chris Russell of Vale Oregon, Gary Russell of Hermiston Oregon, Mike Russell of Portland Oregon. Niece; Carla Russell-
Felix of Surprise Arizona. And many cousins.
No services pending
Memorials may be made to:
First Christian Church, Vale Oregon 97918
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 29, 2020