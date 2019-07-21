Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Valley Life Community Church
Meridian, ID
Helen Louise Taylor


1946 - 2019
Helen Louise Taylor Obituary
Helen Louise Taylor
September 11, 1946 - July 13, 2019
Helen Louise Taylor, 72, of Boise, Idaho, passed away with her family by her side.
Helen was born to George and Ethel Welch in Pocatello, Idaho.
Helen shared her family's passion for horses and became an accomplished trainer and equestrian. As an LPN, Helen spent her life serving people with compassion, love and grace.
She leaves as her legacy two children: Lane and Jason Martin (Rebecca); 6 grandchildren: Miranda (Jacob), Samantha, Andrew, Trinity, Mackenzie and Gabriel; and one great-grandchild. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Robert Welch.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carmen Adams.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:30 am, July 27 at Valley Life Community Church in Meridian. Donations can be made to Idaho Horse Rescue in recognition of her love for horses. The family would also like to thank St. Al's 5th Floor South nurses for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Helen.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 21, 2019
