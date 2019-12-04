|
|
Helen M. Frawley
4/26/1933-11/30/2019
She was born in Jersey City, NJ. Parents were Edmund and Mary Wojcicki.
She was a beautiful wife, mother, and friend. She put all others before herself and found joy in the joy of others. A wonderful soul that left a lasting impression on all those around her. She will be missed.
She is survived by her two sons Kip and Shawn Frawley, and her step son Jody Frawley, and many grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, December 4, from 5 to 7pm at Cloverdale Funeral home, followed by a Celebration of Life on Thursday, December 5, at 12pm in the Cloverdale Funeral Home Event Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019