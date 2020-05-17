Helen Marie Werre

1955-2020

Helen Marie Whitney Werre was peacefully set free from this world on April 17th 2020, at home, surrounded by much love and family. Helen was born at St. Lukes Hospital in Pasadena California on November 26th 1955 to Harriette (Parker) and Bernard ("Barney") Whitney. She was the second to youngest of the family with her two sisters, Susan and Denise, and two brothers, Michael and Bruce.

Helen graduated ahead of her class from Foothill High School in Tustin California in the spring of 1973 with her lifelong best friend, Lenore Lagano. She attended Humboldt University in Arcata California in the following fall of 1974. It was a visit to Idaho the prior spring, aboard her beloved Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, that sparked a chance meeting with the future love of her life Ronald Allen Werre. This meeting initiated the story of their lives together, as they both immediately knew that they would be inseparable. After a return visit to Idaho in the summer of 1975, Helen brought Ron back to Arcata to spend another semester of college with her. In 1976, it was decided that they would move back to Idaho where the couple would really begin their 46 year life together and build a family.

In January of 1977 a baby girl would come, Ambre Autumn. July of 1978 brought a boy, Denver Joel and in July of 1987 the youngest boy, Skye Whitney would arrive. Her early career was that of a mother and homemaker where she nurtured her children and established a haven of love and affection for the family. One of Helen's infinite contributions was her teaching and appreciation for nature and all things living. Her love of nature had earned her the title of "Tree Hugger", a badge in which she would proudly wear throughout her life. Helen's constant success in vegetable and flower gardening was also a testament to her patience and nurturing abilities. She cherished family and friends and loved sharing the many occasions to host and spend visits with multiple Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. To experience her love through her fantastic culinary delights was an amazing and memorable gift that we were all lucky to receive. She would always include her signature ingredient in every one of her dishes, love.

In 1995, Helen continued her education as a nontraditional student at The College of Idaho and obtained her degree in accounting. As a student, she was consistently setting the class grading curve and was a fixture upon the Dean's list. Her commitment and determination in academics was truly an inspiration. Finishing school and entering the workforce at Hewlett Packard opened a new chapter in her life. It was there that she developed an amazing network of friends that she always held very close to her heart.

Helen was a genuinely wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, wordsmith, storyteller and friend. She rejoiced in nourishing her loved ones through poignant story, deep explorations of the heart, listening for and sharing truth with all of her might. Her physicality is missed here far beyond words, and we know that she is now everywhere, as vastly reaching as all of eternity, holding us all, as we hold her, in love and gratitude.

Helen's departure has been preceded by her beloved parents Harriette and Barney, Sister Susan and Brother Michael. She is survived by her husband Ron, siblings Denise and Bruce, children Autumn (Jared), Denver (Heidi) and Skye (Andrea) as well as grandchildren Hayes, Soren and Leif. A celebration of life will be held by the family and announced on a later date.



