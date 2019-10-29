|
Helen Mary Sacht
September 5, 1929-October 24, 2019
Helen was born September 5, 1929 in Okatoks, Alberta Canada to Conrad & Helena Mengelkamp. The family moved to Moscow, Idaho when she was a baby. The family established a homestead and farmed. She grew up with 2 brothers and 3 sisters, all of them helping on the farm, picking strawberries and having much fun and merriment as evidenced by the pictures we've seen of that time.
She met a U of I student named Bill Sacht at a dance in Moscow when she was a Jr in high school. He turned out to be the love of her life. Helen and Bill married September 3, 1949 when she was just 2 days shy of 20. She and Bill moved several times as his career as a civil engineer with the Idaho Department of Highways took off. They moved to Pocatello, Coeur d'Alene, (this is where the kids came into the picture) Lewiston and finally to Boise where she has lived for the last 53 years. Here they raised their two children, Jim and Pat. They made many friends in the neighborhood and Bills work.
Helen was always willing to try new endeavors to keep up with Bill and his many and varied hobbies and interests. These included camping, fishing, bowling, golfing, snow skiing, wine making, rock hunting, gardening, playing pinochle and crazy rummy. She and Bill had a huge vegetable garden and fruit trees and spent much time tending to the gardens and canning.
Her happiest times were those spent at her longtime Boise home, the farm in Moscow or their lake cabin on Lake Pend Oreille surrounded by family. She and Bill had 22 years of enjoying their dream cabin on lake Pend Oreille.
Helen selflessly, bravely and graciously took care of Bill during the last years of his life as he and she journeyed through his Alzheimer's disease. They were married 67 years before he passed.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joe, her sisters Iva Jean and Betty. She is survived by her son Jim, daughter Pat Henderson (Dave), granddaughters Shannon Langton, Michelle Heindel, Angela Hally (Sam), great grandkids Nathan, Brent, Elyse, Lydia, Ethan and Eli. Also numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Moscow, Idaho at St Mary's Catholic Church. Burial immediately following at Moscow Cemetery. Arrangements being made by Shorts Funeral Chapel Moscow, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019