Helen Maxine Stewart
6/13/1927 ~ 7/27/2019
Helen Maxine Stewart, 92 of Mt Home Idaho passed away July 27, 2019.
Maxine was born June 13, 1927 at home in Boise, Idaho to Rupert and Grace Logan. She married Donald P. Stewart on February 24, 1946. She is survived by 4 sons, Charles (Sherrel), John (Gloria), Mike (Denise) and Douglas (Michelle). She has 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Maxine is survived by one brother, George Logan.
Maxine enjoyed traveling, sewing, fishing, golfing, painting and spending time with her family.
Proceeding her in death were husband Don and son Kenneth as well as 5 other siblings Bob, Jack, Monte, Jean and Keith.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, from 6-8pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, August 3 at 12pm at Dry Creek Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Cloverdale Funeral Home, Gibson Chapel. A no host meal will follow at 4; location to be announced at service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019