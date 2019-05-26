Home

Helen M. Grant
99
Helen Mildred Grant, nee Gakey, passed away April 24, 2019 at a local care facility. She was born March 16, 1920 in Boise, Idaho to John and Rhoda Gakey. She attended school at St. Teresa's Academy in Boise and graduated from Nampa High School. She married Allen W. Grant in 1939, and thereafter, family became her focus. She was a Girl Scout leader, school volunteer, Sunday school teacher and room mother. She was a gifted cook, gardener, seamstress, and homemaker. She especially enjoyed reading and doing fine needlework. In their later years, Helen and Allen traveled the world, spent winters in Arizona with friends and enjoyed activities with the Western Idaho Model T club. She was preceded in death by Allen, infant son Gary, parents and older brother Jack. Helen is survived by daughters Linda Carter, Boise, Judy Calkin (John) of Beaverton, Oregon; grand children Brent Carter, Bryan Carter and Andrea Calkin Fund; two great grandchildren and nine great- great grandchildren
Family services have been held. Family suggests donations to Idaho Talking Book Service, 325 W. State St., Boise 83702-6055, , or .
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019
