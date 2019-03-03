Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Miller


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Miller Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Miller
1/5/1922 – 2/27/2019
Longtime Boise resident, Helen E. Miller, passed away February 27, 2019, at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl R. Miller and daughter Kay Ann Anderson. She is survived by her children, Richard M. Miller and Ray C. Miller, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. One of 11 children, Helen is also survived by 3 siblings, Mel Hoelzle of Boise, ID, Kris Ayers of Wenatchee, WA, and Adel Favor of Johnson City, TN.
Helen was devoted to her family and her faith. Until her health failed, she was an active member of the LDS Church, 3rd Ward. She was an avid sewer, quilter, crafter, and reader.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00PM, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 6, 11:00AM, at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now