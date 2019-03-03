|
Helen Elizabeth Miller
1/5/1922 – 2/27/2019
Longtime Boise resident, Helen E. Miller, passed away February 27, 2019, at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl R. Miller and daughter Kay Ann Anderson. She is survived by her children, Richard M. Miller and Ray C. Miller, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. One of 11 children, Helen is also survived by 3 siblings, Mel Hoelzle of Boise, ID, Kris Ayers of Wenatchee, WA, and Adel Favor of Johnson City, TN.
Helen was devoted to her family and her faith. Until her health failed, she was an active member of the LDS Church, 3rd Ward. She was an avid sewer, quilter, crafter, and reader.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00PM, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 6, 11:00AM, at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019