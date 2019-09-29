|
Helen Chaison Norton
8/29/2019 - 9/14/2019
Helen was born to Sarah Haft Chaison and Barney Chaison in Brooklyn, New York where she grew up and attended school. She met Earle Norton on a blind date while his ship was at dock for repairs during WWII. They were married in June of 1944 and moved to Nampa, Idaho after Earle was discharged from active duty. Helen's early years in Nampa were an exercise in learning how to survive in Idaho as a Brooklyn girl. She gained a resiliency that served her well through life.She and Earle had three children: Susan, Marc, and Nancy. Helen was involved in her children's activities. She was a Girl Scout leader and directed many cookie sales, assisted with Job's Daughters, and cheered and knitted at baseball games. She was a marvelous good sport about camping trips and outdoor adventures. Helen worked for the Idaho Free Press, Idaho Central Credit Union, Grange Mutual Insurance Company, and at Nampa High School. She was a strong supporter of Credit Unions and was involved in the founding of Quinco Credit Union. After retirement, Helen and Earle traveled and spent winters in Tucson, Arizona. They enjoyed their time in the warmth of new friendships and the southwestern desert. Earle died in 1991, and Helen later became a full time resident of Tucson. Her last home was nearer to her family in Wilsonville, Oregon. She was active in the retirement community there, volunteering in the library, serving as residence council treasurer, and greeting newcomers. Helen is remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was supportive of our interests, activities, travels, and adventures. Helen was an enthusiastic learner and loved reading to her children and grandchildren when we were small and to her great grandchildren. She was quick to recommend good books and to collect suggestions from others. Books lined her walls, and she savored time spent with a good book or her beloved New York Times. Helen was a gracious woman and a kind and supportive wife and mother. Warm and open, she was able to converse with anyone she met, readily making lifelong friends. She was active and independent until her death. Helen is survived by her children and their families: Susan Norton, Marc Norton (Laurie), and Nancy Turner (Terry). She had six grandchildren: Dylan Stark (Seanna Ault), Joel Stark (Myra Macedo), Tara Sexton (Justin), Holly Norton, Sarah Eide (Craig), Katie Nunes (Chris), and eight great grandchildren: Trinity Stark, Xander Sexton, Jillian Sexton, Wyatt Eide, Jon Eide, Carmen Nunes, Helen Nunes, and Hunter Norton. She was treasured by her nieces and nephews: Sandy Chaison, Michael Chaison, Tracy Norton, Steven Boyer, Edward Boyer, Jim Graham, Jeffrey Graham, Lynda Wolfe, Gary Wolfe, and Pam Ingram, and her sisters in law Jackie Graham and Helen Wolfe.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Earle Norton, her brother Leonard Chaison, and her nephew Eric Chaison. Graveside services were held on September 22 at Cloverdale Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for friends and family on November 3 at 10:00 am at Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah Street, Boise, Idaho to remember and celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial at 777 8th Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 or the Learning Lab at 308 E 36th St. Boise, Idaho 83714.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019