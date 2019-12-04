|
|
RICH, Helen J., 63 of Payette passed away Nov. 16, 2019 in Payette. Celebration of Life will be held 4 pm, Saturday, Dec. 7th at River of Life Christian Center in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences can be made to Helen's family at www.shafferjensen.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lazerex Cancer Foundation that covered transportation and housing costs for her experimental treatments in Seattle. lazarex.org/donate.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019