Helen Elizabeth Johnson Taylor1916 ~ 2020Helen Elizabeth Johnson Taylor, 104, of Boise, ID, passed peacefully from this life and returned home to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 30, 2020. Helen was born Feb. 10, 1916, in her family home in the small farming community of Winder, near Preston, ID. She was the firstborn of Louis and Dorothy Johnson. Her childhood was a happy one. They worked hard, played hard and worshipped together in their close-knit community. Helen excelled in school and was active in school government, sports and debate, and she graduated from Preston High in 1934. She was known as the girl with the "smile" and a "4.0."On Jan. 2, 1936, Helen married Carlos Eriksen Taylor in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Helen and Carlos had been married 66 years at the time of his passing in 2002 at the age of 89.They farmed for approximately eight years until late 1944 when they moved from Winder to Boise, where they purchased an 80-acre dairy farm. They had taken the lead that began the migration of almost all of the Johnson and Taylor families to the Boise valley from their beloved Winder community.Helen was blessed with many outstanding qualities. She was always active both mentally and physically. When anyone visited, they would always find a clutter of finished crossword puzzles, nearly completed jigsaw puzzles and freshly read books. She was an early riser, a very hard worker and always did her share of work on their dairy farm. Her tireless example always inspired her children and grandchildren. When she wasn't working on the farm, canning bushels of fruit or produce from their huge garden, baking bread or fixing wonderful meals for the family, she would be serving others.In 1973, Carlos and Helen sold their dairy farm and served a 19-month mission for their church in Nauvoo, IL. After completing their mission and visiting family for a short time, they were asked to return as employees of Nauvoo Restoration Inc. until 1981. These were seven wonderful and memorable years for them.So much changed during Helen's life of 104 years, but she never shied away from progress. She quickly learned computer skills and actively did family history indexing for Family Search for years. Even after her eye sight loss prevented her from reading, she eagerly listened to books on tape, continuing her love of learning.Helen had an unfailing belief in God and was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the church and lived her life as she believed. Her love of the Savior grew as she followed His example. She served others faithfully in many positions, including president of Relief Society, Young Women and Primary.Helen was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is remembered lovingly and is survived by her 6 children - Reed, Dallan (Patty), Mark (Shirley), Gloria (Kent Rydalch), R. John (Debbie) and Gini (Dan Gillett). Her legacy includes 24 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, never forgetting their birthdays with a card. Helen is also survived by her brother-in-law, Steven Mortensen. She was preceded in death by Carlos, her eternal companion, his parents and his 13 siblings. Helen was the oldest and last remaining child of the Louis Johnson family, being preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was also preceded in death by 3 grandchildren, Jay Taylor, Clayton Taylor and Sara Taylor, and a great-grandson, Adam Taylor.The family would like to thank Helen's hospice angels who cared for her this last year. Arrangements are being provided by Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5645 S. Maple Grove Rd., Boise. Her public viewing will be held at the Church, Friday, October 9, from 6:00 to 8:00pm, and from 11:00 to 11:45am, on Saturday, October 10, with services at 12pm. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private for her large posterity only. Services may be viewed on:Meeting ID: 961 9672 9276Passcode: 929507Helen will be laid to rest next to her eternal companion at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4255 East Fairview Avenue, Meridian, ID 83642.