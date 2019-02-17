Helen M. Venosdel,

1918 ~ 2019

Helen M. Venosdel, 101, of Boise died on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at a local care center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home Boise Chapel. Private burial will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery.

Helen was born on January 23, 1918 at Sterling, Ohio, the youngest daughter of James and Elizabeth Hartzler Miller. After graduating from high school in Sterling, Helen went on to graduate from Ashland College in Ashland, Ohio in 1939. Helen taught school in Ohio for four years and then married Claude Venosdel on July 26, 1943 in Champagne, IL. They moved to Boise when Claude was stationed at Gowen Field with the Army Air Corps. Helen worked at Morrison-Knudsen for five years before "retiring" to raise her family.

Helen was a member of the Parkview Christian Church and the University Christian Church for over 65 years. Helen and Claude were members of the church Come Double Class. She served as Deaconess for many years.

Helen and Claude enjoyed RVing and spent many winters as snowbirds in Arizona and were members of the Boise Road Runner chapter of the Good Sam Club.

Helen was a talented crafter who sewed, knitted or crocheted many projects through the years. She also enjoyed gardening and loved the taste of vine ripe tomatoes.

She is survived by children Bill (Kate) Venosdel of Moscow, ID, Wendy (Lee) Burnett of Bremerton, WA ,Kent (Cathy) Venosdel of Boise, and son in law Jimmie Brown of Nampa. She is also survived by her grandson Sergio (Rebekah) Brown and great-grandchildren Jax, Talyn and Walker Brown. She was preceded in death by husband Claude, infant son Tommy and daughter Patricia Brown of Nampa.

Memorials may be given to the or a .