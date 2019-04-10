|
Helen Virginia Lewers
January 9, 1934
April 3, 2019
Helen Virginia (Schroeder) Lewers, age 85, was born on January 9, 1934, in St. Helena, California, to Arthur and Wilma Schroeder. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 3, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.
Helen is survived by her husband, Grover Lewers; her children, Jim Lewers (Joyce), Lori Cafferty (Bob), Dana Johnson (Linda), Tari Johnson, Heidi Tyler, Nathan Lewers Gena), and Shauna Coulter; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Changed Life Church (Kuna Life Church),
500 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions to: J.H. Dunn Children's Home, Bolivia, South America.
Payable to: Lacomb Baptist Church, P.O. Box 781, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019