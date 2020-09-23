1/1
Helene Marie Minor
1963 - 2020
Helene Marie (Glancey) Minor
1963-2020
On September 9, 2020 Helene Marie (Glancey) Minor passed away quietly in her home with her husband, Mike, at her side, following a courageous 2 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer.
Helene was born in Philadelphia PA, on St. Patrick's Day 1963 to James and Rita Glancey. As the fourth child and only girl she learned self-confidence, self-reliance, and a good sense of humor early. Before she was 11 Helene moved with her family from Philadelphia to New Jersey, and then Southern California.
In 1974 the family moved to Boise. Helene loved Boise and the many new people she met. She attended Garfield Elementary School, East Junior High, and Boise High School where she graduated in 1981. Helene received her BA in Graphic Design from the University of Idaho in 1986.
After traveling for couple of years in 1988 she decided to move back to Boise, the city she loved. Helene stayed busy working full-time and spending time with family and friends. In 1991 she met and married Mike Minor. They started a family and Helene stayed busy being a loving wife, and mother to her two boys Nick and Josh as well as working full time. Her professional career included working for Boise State Continuing Education, Wyoming Ethanol, Renova Energy and Lamar Airport Advertising,
Helene was the consummate mom, her boys were a central part of her life, she was active in PTA, CCD, and various activities and sports in which her sons, nephews, nieces, and other family participated. As an avid sports fan she always proudly supported the Vandals. Helene loved baking, crafting, hanging with friends and family, and Friday night bunko parties. She loved to travel, with trips to the East Coast and California to visit family and could always find an excuse to visit Moscow. McCall was Helene and Mikes favorite place to visit and they were able to spend time there together the last few years.
Helene was always busy, sharing her time helping others and staying a part of everyone's life she touched. She was an incredibly good, hardworking person, creative, intelligent and unselfishness. She made friends easily and those friends remained friends for life. Everyone who knew Helene will miss her, she was a large part of so many people's lives and leaves all of us with an empty space she filled.
Helene is survived by husband Mike, sons Nick and Josh, mother Rita Glancey , two brothers Jim (Tina) Glancey and Neil Glancey; nephews Chris (Steph) Glancey, David (Jyl) Glancey, Hunter Glancey, and niece Piper Glancey; grandnieces Sophia and Nora, and grandnephews, Finnegan and Henry, as well as uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her father James and brothers Timothy and Terry.
A private graveside service will be held at Morris Hill for the immediate family. Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held a later date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Boise Bike Project.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 23, 2020.
