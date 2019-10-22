Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
200 N 15th Ave.
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:45 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
Henry Lloyd Moran


1932 - 2019
Henry Lloyd Moran Obituary
Henry Lloyd Moran
Henry Lloyd Moran, 86, Pocatello, passed away, October 14, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11 am in the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello.
Interment services will be Thursday, October 24, at 12:45pm in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pocatello First United Methodist Church for new audio equipment.
Arrangements by Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019
