Henry Lloyd Moran
Henry Lloyd Moran, 86, Pocatello, passed away, October 14, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11 am in the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello.
Interment services will be Thursday, October 24, at 12:45pm in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pocatello First United Methodist Church for new audio equipment.
Arrangements by Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019