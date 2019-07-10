Henry Peter Ross

January 15, 1923-July 6, 2019

Henry Peter Ross, 96, of Nampa, passed away at his home of natural causes on, Saturday, July 6th, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1923 in Midvale, Idaho the fifth child of John and Caroline Ross. He met and married the love of his life, Elaine Hunter, on November 3, 1946. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage on their farm south of Nampa.

Henry was a long-time member of Highline Star Grange #429. He held multiple offices in Highline Star, Pomona and State Granges. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his ATV, fishing and water skiing.

Henry is survived by his four daughters; Carol (Dale) Klinchuch, Kathy Bishop, Jean Atteberry, Terrie (Jerry) Bowen; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

The family wishes to express their thanks for the care provided to Henry by Kerry, Michelle, Karen, Manny, First Choice Hospice, and St. Alphonsus Meals on Wheels-Nampa for all the care and compassion Henry received by their staff.

In Henry's memory, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Medical Center Meals on Wheels, 4300 E. Flamingo Ave., Nampa, Idaho 83687.

The family will receive friends at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell Idaho from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday, July 14th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15th, 2019 at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell with interment immediately following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family through Henry's online tribute page at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 10, 2019