Herbert John Hatcher

1926 ~ 2019

I, Herbert J. Hatcher was born in Minneapolis, MN in 1926. My school years through high school were in Minneapolis, MN. Before I graduated from high school in 1945 I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, I had several positions and duties; the last was being on a destroyer observing and getting samples of the Atomic Tests on Bikini.

After my service time I completed my high school education in CA. In 1946 I entered the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, where I majored in Physics. In 1948 I transferred to the University of Minnesota where I majored in Microbiology and Chemistry and graduated in 1953.

Meanwhile, I married Beverly Johnson and we had six children. We moved to Delaware where I had a position with Smith, Kline and French Laboratories. The company awarded me a fellowship to return to the University of Minnesota for a Master of Science Degree and a PhD. And a collateral field, Organic Chemistry, which I received in 1966. In 1967 I started work with Economic Laboratory in St. Paul, MN. As manager of their Far Easy Product Development Group, I developed a strong interest in the Chinese language. I took courses in Chinese at the University of Minnesota, where I discovered Prof. Yang's book in the University of Minnesota bookstore. I decided to translate that part of the book concerning Christianity, "A History of Nestorian Christianity in China."

In 1985 my wife Beverly died of cancer. Since 1986, I am married to my wife Louise, who is an invaluable assistant in my writing. I have six children and three stepchildren, also eleven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Gem State Blinded Veterans Association (BVA); The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Global Mission Fund (send to The LC-MS, P.O. Box 66861, St. Louis, MO 63166666-9810. Make checks payable to The LCMS, memo line: Global Mission Fund; and .

Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11am. The committal will take place at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1pm.