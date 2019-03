Herbert Harry Roehl

6/24/1925 - 01/22/2019

Our beloved Herb is now joyfully walking again with his darling Della and worshipping God in heaven. He was 93 years young when promoted to Glory.

Herb was born in Mott, North Dakota, the second of thirteen born to Sam and Lydia Roehl. After serving in the Army in Korea, he moved to Missoula, Montana to join other family

members. In 1948 he married Della Rieger.

His career consisted primarily of being a Missoula Police Officer (1953-1973), school bus and tour bus driver for Beach Transportation (1974-2002), and lastly as a driver trainer and

evaluator for Beach Transportation (2004-2013).

Herb will be remembered by all who knew him for two prominent traits: He deeply loved Jesus, and he loved people. He was a man that reached out and engaged. He made each of us feel as if we were the most important person in the room.

Herb was preceded in death by his beloved Della, one grandson (Dallas), two brothers (Raymond Randall; died in infancy, and Charles), and one sister (Lillian). He is survived by his son Steven (Denyse) Roehl and daughter Deborah Blackmon; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 9 siblings: Adeline, Raymond Truman, Dorothy, Pauline, Mary, Ruby, Viola, Luella and Irene.

And now rest assured, he has heard the words: "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

A celebration of life will be held March 22, 11am at Christian Life Center,3801 South Russell, Missoula, MT.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seniors Group at Christian Life Center. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary