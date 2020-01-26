|
|
Herman Jay Voss
1930 ~ 2020
Herman Jay Voss, 89, the loving husband and father of six, passed away on January 19, 2020, at the Idaho VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born the last of four boys on September 14, 1930, to George and Mollie McClimans in Twin Falls, Idaho. Growing up in a low-income household, Herman began working odd jobs at the age of 6 to earn money for school clothes and shoes. His brother, Norman, encouraged Herman to stay in school, and he was the only of his family to graduate. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army where he served as a medical technician from 1951 to 1953. During his service, he became fast friends with Donald Valentine of Kimberly, Idaho. While on furlough, he met and began dating Donald's sister, Ruth, despite her resemblance to his buddy. After two-and-one-half years of dating, Herman and Ruth were married in Twin Falls. They moved to and lived in Nampa and Caldwell where Herman worked for Home Federal Savings and Loan as a bookkeeper. In 1968, they moved to Boise. Herman had a strong work ethic and was eventually promoted to senior vice president. He was always known to be smiling, laughing, and joking. Herman was very active in the community to include involvement with the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lions Club, Treasure Valley Kiwanis Club, and Idaho Home Builders Association. In 1994, he retired after 35 years and never wore a suit and tie again.
Herman loved and spent countless hours in the mountains and taught his children to respect nature and keep it clean. He enjoyed bird watching, identifying wildflowers and berries, photography, fishing, and he was an avid backpacker. He also enjoyed collecting coins and antique clocks. He had loads of stories to tell, and Ruth said she did not realize how much he talked until he retired. Ruth was able to overcome his longwinded stories and incessant teasing, and they shared almost 66 years of marriage.
Herman is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Boise; and his children and their spouses, Rick and Vicki of Nampa; Eric of Days Creek, Oregon; Kevin and Loretta of Star; Robert and Teri of Boise, Christine and Kenneth Lewis of Otis Orchards, Washington; and Cynthia Embree of Meridian. Herman is also survived by his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, and his three brothers, William, George, and Norman.
A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Donations to the VA Medical Center or Lutheran Hour Ministries are requested in lieu of flowers.
The loss of Herman has left an enormous void in the lives of those who loved him, and he will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020