Herman Wolf
1927 - 2020
Herman H. Wolf
1927-2020
Herman Wolf passed away on June 27, 2020 at home. He was born December 7, 1927 to Alma and August Wolf. He married the love of his life, Vesta in 1977. "When two fond hearts as one unite, the yoke is easy and the burden is light."
He loved his dogs, airplanes, card games and family. He was a Navy veteran who served in the Korean Conflict and a 32nd Degree Shriner. The family would like to thank Wilson Roberts and Jan Stanley for their many years of friendship and caregiving, and many others that have helped us at this time. Herman is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vesta Ann Wolf, son Steven Scott (Nancy) Wolf, daughter Barbara Jean Hoggan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. At the age of 92, Herman was laid to rest in Deshler, Nebraska. Arrangments are with Boise Funeral Home.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 5, 2020.
