Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
Homer Brueggemann


1926 - 2019
Homer Brueggemann Obituary
Homer A. Brueggemann
1926 ~ 2019
Homer A. Brueggemann died on Friday, August 2, 2019. Family and friends will hold a memorial service at Alden-Waggoner Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A private committal will be held at Meridian Cemetery.
Homer was born to Benjamin and Lydia (Unruh) Brueggemann in Scott City, Kansas on April 1, 1926. As a youth Homer lived in Kansas, Nebraska and Idaho. After schooling Homer married Mary Lou (Bundy) on December 2, 1947 in Boise, Idaho. Homer worked in the construction industry as a carpenter, so naturally one of his hobbies was making wooden items. He had a special interest in leading church services at the VA Hospital and in various nursing homes around Boise for many years. He was a longtime member of Boise Calvary First Assembly of God and later a member of Trinity Assembly of God in Boise.
Homer is survived by his children, Dale A. Brueggemann and wife Janice (Saint Louis, MO), Eric Brueggemann and wife Ruth (Memphis, TN), and Brenda Brueggemann (Boise). Four grandchildren, Keri (Brueggemann) Stoner (Saint. Louis, MO), Julie (Brueggemann) Pratt (Plain City, OH), Jason Brueggemann (Tacoma, WA), Amber Lynn Hazeltine (Boise, ID) and six great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Brueggemann and twins who died soon after birth (Billy and Betty).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019
