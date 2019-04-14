Homer Eugene (Gene) Enslow

January 23, 1928 to April 7, 2019

Born in Atwater IL to Homer and Thelma Enslow, Gene moved to Montana when still a baby. His father died when Gene was 8; his mother married Niels Larsen in 1938. They raised Gene and his brother Bill on a farm near Fairfield Montana where he learned the value of hard work and how to ingeniously solve problems. He graduated from Simms High School in 1945. Friendships established in his teenage years with Duane Knox (Great Falls) and Merlin Matthews (Medicine Lake) would endure through his entire life.

Gene enlisted in the Army in 1945; his service included a tour in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1947, then returned to Great Falls and enrolled in commercial college. During these years he courted Joyce Clark. They were married in Bozeman Montana on November 25, 1951. They welcomed three daughters Pamela Jo (1959), Cindy Lynne (1961), and Toni Kathleen (1965). Gene enjoyed league bowling and fishing in his leisure time

Gene had a career at Sears & Roebuck, Inc. as an appliance repairman. Determined to better provide for his family, Gene left Sears after 17 years to move his family to Rexburg Idaho in 1968. They invested everything they had in the small Shannon Motel, the first of their many business enterprises. After nurturing and developing that business, they purchased the larger TraveLodge Motel in Moses Lake Washington in 1973. In 1977 they moved back to their beloved Montana, to Kalispell, where Gene owned a mobile home park, a rental property, and managed a private water system. During these years he built two homes, overseeing construction and doing much of the work himself. After their daughters left for college he and Joyce enjoyed many years traveling and camping throughout the western United States.

In 1993 Gene and Joyce moved to Meridian Idaho to escape harsh Montana winters and to be nearer family. Gene lived with Joyce in their last family home in Meridian until he had a major stroke in 2014. Gene's family is appreciative of the kind and supportive caregivers at Alpine Meadows Assisted Living in Meridian, where he lived his final years.

Gene leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Joyce Clark Enslow; three daughters Pamela Jo Maloney (Michael) of Woodinville WA, Cindy Enslow Bennett (Paul) of Meridian ID, Toni Enslow Blas (David) of Boise ID; ten grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his younger brother William Lloyd Enslow (2006), sister Ila Faye Enslow (in infancy, 1929), his mother Thelma Irene Larsen (1976), father Homer E. Enslow (1936), and stepfather Niels Larsen (1985). The family plans a private service. Detailed obituary available at www.bowmanfuneral.com. The family suggests remembrances be made to a cancer research . Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary