Homer Philip Erickson
April 10, 1930 – October 8, 2020
Homer was born on a small farm in Kingsburg, California, the last of six children to Clarence and Ruth Erickson. Despite growing up during the depths of the Depression and then WWII, Homer often reminisced that he loved the hard work and freedom of the farm, and never lacked anything truly important.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, new great grandfather, brother and uncle, Homer was everyone's best friend. He loved people and people loved Homer. He loved sports from a young age, playing football, basketball and track. At Kingsburg High School he was known as Homer "Toe" Erickson for his sure shot field goals and drop-kick extra points. He was an excellent discus thrower in High School and finished second to future Olympic Gold Medalist Bob Mathias in the California High School state meet.
Homer had an adventurous side and after graduating from high school, he set out with his friend Johnny Peterson to explore the West. He helped build an emergency airstrip at Rome, Oregon, hired on as a miner in the Stibnite Mining District of the Central Idaho mountains, and worked various jobs in Boise.
Homer was drafted early in the Korean War, serving honorably in the United States Army on the front lines from October 1951 to June 1952, by which time he had accumulated enough combat duty points to return to the States where he trained as a Landing Ship Tank (LST) driver.
Homer never forgot his time in Idaho, so after discharge he eventually found his way back to Boise where in 1956, he met the love of his life, Shirlene Adele Linderer. Homer and Shirlene met on a blind date where, in true Homer fashion, he took her to a baseball game. They quickly became inseparable and were married on September 13, 1958. They raised 5 children and the love between them flourished for the next 62 years.
Homer worked for Boise State University for 20 years and was forever a huge BSU sports fan. For years he was a season ticket holder for BSU Football and Basketball, always ensuring that one or more of his children were able to attend with him. Whether it was the Humanitarian Bowl or NCAA basketball tournaments, Homer was the first in line for tickets. One of his proudest moments was snagging tickets and sending his four sons to the 2007 Fiesta Bowl to watch BSU beat Oklahoma.
Homer loved his family and was very proud of them. It didn't matter if it was one of his kids getting a full ride scholarship or receiving a third-place ribbon at an elementary school track meet. He would call his brother or sister and tell them all about it. And it wasn't bragging. Homer was never boisterous and never mean. There was only genuine kindness and unassuming generosity. When his good friend passed-away he took that friend's nephew under his wing, giving him rides to appointments and taking him out to lunch. On a fixed income, he donated to Special Olympics, veterans' groups, Make a Wish, and others.
He had a sharp mind and a terrific memory, recalling details from his youth with great clarity. We loved his stories and always learned something new about Dad with every one of them. Homer's geographical knowledge was truly remarkable as he could recall obscure small towns and highways from his many travels – he NEVER needed GPS navigation.
Homer loved a variety of sports and ensured that all of his kids got involved in them at an early age. Whether it was the Pee Wee Olympics, Optimist Football, or Junior High and High School Football, Basketball or Track, Homer was always there for his children, never missing a game or meet. He was the best batting practice pitcher and touch football quarterback ever, with an arm that never seemed to tire. He also loved to shoot hoops in the backyard and was a deadeye at the free-throw line – once even winning a free throw shooting contest during the halftime of a BSU basketball game, to the delight of the 10,000 plus fans in attendance.
In his later years, he loved going out for coffee with Shirlene (Vista and Broadway Starbucks were favorites), watching golf on TV, talking with his children, family and neighbors, and cooking. Homer enjoyed cooking throughout his life and with retirement indulged in sharing his cooking joy with all who visited – particularly his BBQ ribs!
Homer was a regular at Whitney Friends Church and his faith in God was evident in every aspect of his life. Again, everyone loved Homer as he had a natural ability to put people at ease and was friendly to all.
Homer is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirlene, his five children, Steven, Mark, Shelley, Kent and Jeff and their spouses, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, his brother Bud and numerous nieces and nephews.
If you would like to remember Homer, please make a charitable donation in his name to Whitney Friends Church, 3102 W. Palouse St., Boise, ID 83705 (https://www.facebook.com/whitneyfriendschurch/
) or to your favorite charity
. A celebration of his life is pending.