Horace "Rico" Sims
March 4, 1972 ~ August 27, 2020
Our larger than life Horace "Rico" Sims, Jr. lost his nearly three year battle with cancer on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in his Meridian home surrounded by love. Rico fought cancer like a true super hero. His strong spirit, positivity, love of people and soulful desire to never give up stayed with him to the very end.
Rico is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hoppins Sims, sons: Justin, Jordan, Jason and Kaden along with step kids: Jacob, Austin, Kilee and Karter; mom, Freddie Sims; siblings: Partica (brother-in-law, Brian), David (sister-in-law, Kate), Shalanda (brother-in-law, Cammal) and Raesanae and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends far and wide.
Rico was born in Hanford California on March 4, 1972, graduating from Hanford High School in 1990. With a great love of sports, Rico excelled at basketball, football, swimming and track. His talents and love for basketball brought him to Idaho playing for Rick's college 1990-1992. From there, Idaho became Rico's home.
He held a variety of jobs until his infectious personality landed him in Sales for many years. Rico spent the last 10+ years in banking, the last 7 years at Washington Federal Bank.
Rico had many loves, but first and foremost he deeply loved his wife, kids and family. He had a tremendous passion for connecting with people, all people, genuinely and authentically. Rico gave of himself as an every day practice. Even amidst cancer treatment, he continued to give of himself to such efforts as Rake up Boise, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Junior Achievement of Idaho, Boise Rescue Mission and various other community based programs.
His giving heart, big smile and joyous spirit brought light to every room he entered. Rico impacted and touched so many lives. The universe feels a little dimmer today, but his incredible spirit lives on and will forever hold a special place in our heart.
A 'Rico casual' celebration of life picnic is scheduled at Discovery Park in Meridian (2121 E Lake Hazel Rd) on Saturday September 19th at 5 PM. Please bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets. We ask that you spread out and practice reasonable social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, a Rico Strong Memorial Fund has been established at Washington Federal bank. You may donate at any Treasure Valley Washington Federal bank branch. Remembrances may be left on Rico's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
.