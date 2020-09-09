Howard Emmett Freeman
1935-2020
Howard, 85, died August 25, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Howard, son of Gertrude Freeman and grandson of Harry and Bertie Altschuler, was born June 16, 1935 in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Paseo High School in 1952 where he was a proud member of the ROTC as well as played trumpet and coronet in the school band. He graduated with his Bachelor's in Music Education in 1956 from Central Missouri State University. He taught music for one year in Missouri before moving to Boise, ID to continue his career. He taught at West Junior High, South Junior High, and Boise High School before taking the job of Music Coordinator for the Boise School District. He was passionate about educating and inspiring the students of the district to learn and appreciate music through many comprehensive programs available to all students. He spent Saturdays organizing and conducting the Elementary Honor Band, choreographed the city's Veteran's Day football half-time program, participated in and organized the Christmas and Fourth of July parades, as well as chaired and organized Boise's busy Music Week festivities and Summer Music programs. He did all this while obtaining his Master's in Music Education from the College of Idaho. In 1982 he was named Idaho's Music Educator of the Year.
It was in Boise that he was introduced by mutual friends to his wife of 58 years, Linda Lee Crump. They had 5 daughters with whom he shared his passion for music. In 1982-83 the family moved to Texas when Howard was recruited by the Fort Worth School District to continue his passion to provide music education as the Coordinator of Instrumental Instruction.
Howard was a voracious reader of many topics and a lover of airplanes, collecting many models.
He is survived by his sister Nadine Gordon, daughters Melanie Haller and her husband Tom Lemon, Karen Freeman, Valerie Knollmeyer, Heather McManus and her husband Sidney McManus, and Tracy Macfarlane; grandchildren Logan Knollmeyer, Hamish Macfarlane, and Isla Macfarlane; and great-grandson Maverick Knollmeyer.
The family wants to thank the staff and care-givers of Silverado/Auberge, Andrew Macfarlane, and Home Instead Senior Care for their compassionate care as Howard struggled with Alzheimer's.
In lieu of any flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
is appreciated.