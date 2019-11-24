|
|
Howard John Rittenger
1931-2019
Howard John Rittenger finished life's marathon on November 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Howard was born in Ionia, MI on November 28, 1931. He was the youngest of three children of Howard Jury Rittenger and Lucile McConnell Rittenger.
Howard grew up in Lowell, MI and graduated from Lowell High School in 1950. He faithfully attended class reunions and maintained his friendships with his classmates.
In the fall of 1950, Howard helped a friend move to Mt. Pleasant, MI to attend Central Michigan University. Upon visiting the campus, Howard thought attending college might not be a bad idea. He enrolled, went home to get some clothes and started classes the next day.
Howard graduated from CMU in 1954. Upon graduation Howard began active duty as a Marine Corps artillery officer. He continued his military career in the Marine Corps Reserves, serving as the Commandant of both the Grand Rapids and Lansing reserve units. He retired with the rank of Major.
In 1956 Howard began working on his Master's Degree at the University of Michigan. In addition to his Master's Degree, he also earned an Educational Specialist Degree from CMU. He was one of five students to receive the first Educational Specialist Degrees offered by CMU. Howard was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and attended many fraternity reunions.
In 1957 he met his future wife, Nancy Ann Kimbro. They married in 1959 and had two children, Kristen Lea and Peter Kent Rittenger.
Howard began his teaching career in Mecosta, MI 1957. He moved to Coral and Trufant Schools in 1958 where he taught and was principal until 1963.
He moved to Alma, MI and began a 26-year career as the principal of Alma Middle School, where he was highly respected by students and staff.
Upon retirement he and Nancy operated The Book Shoppe in Alma for 10 years.
Howard enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles with friends and family at their cabin in northern Michigan and motor home trips to Florida and out West.
In 1999, Howard and Nancy moved to Boise, ID to be closer to their children.
Howard and Nancy traveled extensively in Europe, the Caribbean and Australia. Upon retirement, Howard bicycled through Europe, visited Alaska and traveled throughout the continental US.
In 1977 at the age of 47, Howard took up running, which turned into a life long passion. It started as a jog around the block, which he couldn't finish, and grew to completing 34 marathons including nine Boston Marathons.
Howard liked spending time at their cabin in Donnelly, ID, weekly runs with the Boise Y Striders, driving his convertible and watching U of M and Boise State football.
Howard was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Mary and Jane. He is survived by wife Nancy and children Kristen and Peter (Claudia Delaney).
Donations in Howard's memory may be made to the s or Alma Public Schools Endowment Fund, 168 E. Center, Ithaca, MI 48847.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019