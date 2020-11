Howard Phillip BechertNovember 18, 2020Boise, Idaho - Howard Phillip Bechert reunited with God and his wife Wol Cha Bechert on November 18, 2020 at the age of 74.Phillip was born on New Years' Day in 1946 in Los Angeles, California toHoward & Christina Bechert. Phillip was a nice man with a gentle heart thatloved his family. He was artistic and handy around the house and could fix orbuild anything.Phillip is survived by Mona Walker; Stephanie & Eric Elg, Steven & Amy Bramhall, Suzanna Carlson; Marie Wagenbach, Tina Nooner, Steven Rivas Sr, Steven Rivas Jr, and accompanying children.A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00 am;graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery at 9600 Hill Road, Boise.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.summersfuneralhome.com