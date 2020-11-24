Howard Phillip Bechert
November 18, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Howard Phillip Bechert reunited with God and his wife Wol Cha Bechert on November 18, 2020 at the age of 74.
Phillip was born on New Years' Day in 1946 in Los Angeles, California to
Howard & Christina Bechert. Phillip was a nice man with a gentle heart that
loved his family. He was artistic and handy around the house and could fix or
build anything.
Phillip is survived by Mona Walker; Stephanie & Eric Elg, Steven & Amy Bramhall, Suzanna Carlson; Marie Wagenbach, Tina Nooner, Steven Rivas Sr, Steven Rivas Jr, and accompanying children.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00 am;
graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery at 9600 Hill Road, Boise.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.summersfuneralhome.com
.