1/1
Howard Phillip Bechert
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Phillip Bechert
November 18, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Howard Phillip Bechert reunited with God and his wife Wol Cha Bechert on November 18, 2020 at the age of 74.
Phillip was born on New Years' Day in 1946 in Los Angeles, California to
Howard & Christina Bechert. Phillip was a nice man with a gentle heart that
loved his family. He was artistic and handy around the house and could fix or
build anything.
Phillip is survived by Mona Walker; Stephanie & Eric Elg, Steven & Amy Bramhall, Suzanna Carlson; Marie Wagenbach, Tina Nooner, Steven Rivas Sr, Steven Rivas Jr, and accompanying children.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00 am;
graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery at 9600 Hill Road, Boise.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.summersfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Dry Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 922-7865
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved