Humbert M. Valenti DDS

Humbert Mario (Val) Valenti was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 12, 1927 to Umberto and Rosarina Valenti, Italian immigrants from Capo d'Orlando, Sicily. He was raised in Brooklyn and attended Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis graduating in 1949 after joining the US Army. He served as a Captain in the 3rd Army Dental Corp and was stationed in post war Germany where he met Evelyne Windischmann, a displaced refugee from Usti-nad-Labem, Czechoslovakia. They were married in 1952. Shortly thereafter, they moved back to the States and he finished his active duty military service at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Drawn by the allure of the West they settled in the Treasure Valley establishing a dental practice in Meridian while raising a family of three in west Boise. During his long career in dentistry he faithfully served his patients who came from far and wide to endure a bevy of puns and jokes. He served as President of the Idaho Dental Association, local and regional Red Cross director, and was instrumental in introducing fluoridated water to Meridian. He also had many civic responsibilities serving with the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Boise Philharmonic and Toastmasters. He continued serving in the Army Reserve achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Val was a classical music and opera enthusiast, an avid sports fan and gardener.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, and by his wife, Evelyne in 2012. He is survived by his three children Mark (Jeanine) of Redmond, Oregon; Jan (Jack) Thomas of Eagle, Idaho and Ray (Debbie) Valenti of Meridian, Idaho, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the services provided to our father by the staff at MorningStar Senior Living of Boise and Keystone Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2206 N. Cole Road, Boise, Idaho on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary