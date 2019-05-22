Services Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208) 853-3131 Funeral service 1:00 PM Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Hylon Plumb Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hylon Plumb III

Hylon Theron Plumb III passed away on May 16, 2019, at the age of 81. Hylon was born at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID on May 4, 1938, to Geraldine "Geri" Holladay Plumb and Hylon "Ted" Theron Plumb Jr. His early years were spent living in various Northwest places, as his dad was serving in the military during WWII. He spent his school age years living in Boise's North end, attending Lowell Elementary, North Junior High, and Boise High School, graduating in 1957.

He started college at Boise Junior College, transferred to University of Idaho where he graduated with a BS in Education. He received his six-year Administrator's Degree from Idaho State University. He was very proud to say he could cheer for any Idaho college. During this time, he also served in the Idaho National Guard.

He married Barbara Henderson in 1957. This union brought into the world four lively children, Corey Lewis, Teresa Lynne, Greg Allen, and Lisa Rae. They were later divorced. He married Crystal Musgrove Plumb in June of 1984.

He started his teaching career in Boise at Whittier Elementary. The next adventure took his family to Pocatello, Idaho, where he taught at ISU's Lab School, then became principal at Syringa Elementary School. Returning to Boise in the early 1970s, he became principal at Mountain View Elementary, transferred to Maple Grove Elementary in 1978 where he was principal until 1993, then transferred to Taft Elementary to help set up a computer curriculum where he retired in January 1994.

Being an avid skier, he joined ski patrols in Pocatello and Boise's Bogus Basin. He served in many positions, loving every minute of it, until a fall off his mountain cabin roof resulted in a bad injury that ended his skiing. Even this past winter, he was still wishing for just one more run down the ski hill - full speed of course.

Hylon was an active member of Capital Educators Credit Union, where he served on their Board of Directors from 1974 through 2010.

Upon retiring from education, he and Crystal decided to move to Terrace Lakes where they had a cabin. He was very proud of the addition he built, turning the cabin into their home where they resided full time until 2003, playing with his favorite Springer spaniels, Sugar and Scooter, riding four wheelers, playing golf, and having great times with the "End of the Road" gang. A part of him was sold with the cabin in September 2018.

Hylon and Crystal loved to travel, especially taking cruises all over the world. He had just completed cruise number 38 to the Chesapeake Bay. They had visited over 40 countries.

He is survived by his wife Crystal, two sons Corey (Lynne) of Fallon, NV and Greg (Mary) of Wimbledon, ND; two daughters, Teresa (Joe) Homer of Graham, WA, and Lisa (Bruce) Carswell of Lubbock, TX, and a stepdaughter, Tamara (Les) Hogg of Boise. Also surviving are two sisters Carla (Chuck) Byers of Nampa, Sheri (Gordon) Conrad of Star, and one brother Robert of Yakima, WA. Hylon loved to brag about the accomplishments of his grandchildren: Shain (Tursynay) Panzeri, Corvallis, OR; Nichole (Bart) Eimers, Meridian, ID; Shawn (Ashley) Plumb, Olympia, WA; Kelly (Bill) Hofstra, Meridian, ID; Corby Plumb, Portland, OR; Hailey (Kenny) Fasone, San Diego, CA; Patricia Plumb, Wimbledon, ND; Anthony Plumb, Wimbledon ND; and Allan Carswell of Lubbock, TX. He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren, and five loving nieces and nephews. These loved ones gathered and surprised him last year for his 80th birthday.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, at 1:00 pm at Bowman Funeral Chapel, 10254 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City, ID. Graveside services will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .